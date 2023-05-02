Unisys Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

Earnings: -$175.4 million in Q1 vs. -$57.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.58 in Q1 vs. -$0.85 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $34.7 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $516.4 million in Q1 vs. $446.7 million in the same period last year.

