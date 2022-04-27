Unisys Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

Earnings: -$57.3 million in Q1 vs. -$157.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.85 in Q1 vs. -$2.45 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$27.3 million or -$0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.22 per share Revenue: $446.7 million in Q1 vs. $509.8 million in the same period last year.

