Unisys Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):

-Earnings: $1015.3 million in Q1 vs. -$19.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $16.21 in Q1 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.7 million or $0.01 per share for the period. -Revenue: $514.5 million in Q1 vs. $552.5 million in the same period last year.

