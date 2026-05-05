Markets
UIS

Unisys Corp Q1 Net Loss Widens, Reaffirms FY26 Revenue Growth

May 05, 2026 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Unisys Corporation (UIS) announced the first-quarter financial results, reporting net loss attributable to the company of $35.8 million, or $0.50 a share, compared to last year's $29.5 million, or $0.42 a share.

On an adjusted basis, net loss attributable to the company amounted to $9.9 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.05 per share, in the previous year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $437.6 million from $432.1 million in the prior year.

Concurrently, the company reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue growth of minus 6.5 percent to minus 4.5 percent.

In the after-hours, UIS is trading at $2.86, up 0.70 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.