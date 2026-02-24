Unisys Corp. Announces Retreat In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $18.7 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $30.0 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $63.4 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $574.5 million from $545.4 million last year.

Unisys Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.7 Mln. vs. $30.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $574.5 Mln vs. $545.4 Mln last year.

