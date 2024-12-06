Unisys CEO Peter Altabef To Step Down, COO Michael Thomson To Succeed; Confirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Unisys (UIS), an IT solutions company, announced the stepping down of current Chief Executive Officer, Peter Altabef, and the election of Mike Thomson, current President and Chief Operating Officer, as his successor, effective on April 1, 2025.

Altabef will continue as Chair of the Board and guide the company and the new CEO for growth. Further, effective April 1, Thomson will join the company's Board and will retain his current title as President.

Unisys also reaffirmed its full-year guidance for revenue growth and adjusted operating profit margin, previously issued in the third-quarter financial statement.

Thomson, who holds more than 25 years in the industry, joined Unisys in 2015. He advanced as the Chief Financial officer in 2019, and is serving as President and COO for the past 3 years.

The current CEO Altabef has held the position since January 2015 and as Board Chair since 2018.

UIS closed Thursday's trading at $8.92 on The New York Stock Exchange, up by 5.31 percent.

