Unisys Acquires Cloud Solutions Provider CompuGain For $87.3 Mln

(RTTNews) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) said it has acquired leading cloud solutions provider CompuGain for $87.3 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

CompuGain generated $58 million of revenue for the 12-month period ending September 30, 2021, up 12% year over year, with more than 90% of its revenue from client relationships with an average tenure of greater than nine years. Unisys expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow (FCF).

