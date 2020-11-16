Cryptocurrencies

Uniswap May Re-Up Rewards as SushiSwap Angles to Catch Itinerant Yield Farmers

Contributor
William Foxley CoinDesk
Published
Yield farming, or the practice of engaging in trading and lending on DeFi platforms in exchange for rewards, has become an obsession for some people. (National Gallery of Art, modified by CoinDesk)

Uniswap community members are scrambling to update yield farming rewards for the automated market maker’s (AMM) native token UNI as the initial liquidity mining program sunsets on Nov. 17.

A governance vote for continuing farming on the same four asset pairs – WBTC/ETH, USDC/ETH, USDT/ETH and DAI/ETH – was proposed by Audius strategy lead Cooper Turley and pseudonymous “monet supply” Monday. The proposal will have to pass a series of governance polls before farming restarts Dec. 4.

UNI liquidity mining allocations would be half of the original 2.5 million UNI tokens delegated per asset pool on a month-to-month basis. Farming rewards were first created in September for a limited two month run following a surprise airdrop of UNI tokens to the AMM’s developers, users and investors.

Related: Market Wrap: Bitcoin Ascends to $16.8K; Uniswap and Tether 35% of Ethereum Transactions

UNI is trading hands at $3.50, according to CoinGecko.

Uniswap’s total value under lock (TVL) first broke $1 billion in September after introducing UNI rewards. The AMM peaked at just over $3 billion in TVL on Nov. 11.

At the same time, competing AMM SushiSwap is apparently gunning for Uniswap’s liquidity. The rival AMM is discontinuing certain staking pools while reallocating yields to the expiring pairs on Uniswap (should the governance plan fail).

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: The future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model

    BlockFi CEO Zac Prince joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model.

    5 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular