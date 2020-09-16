Uniswap Launches Governance Token in Bid to Keep Up With Rival AMM SushiSwap

Decentralized trading platform Uniswap has launched a governance token, UNI, minting 1 billion coins to be released to the public over the next four years.

Announced Wednesday night, the new token will be allocated to Uniswap community members (60% of all tokens), team members/future employees (21.51%), investors (17.8%) and advisors (0.69%).

âUNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities,â the firm wrote.

The move comes just a week after Uniswap competitor SushiSwap migrated over $800 million in crypto assets from its rival. Of the two automated market makers (AMMs), the newer SushiSwap had been cast as the more âdecentralizedâ of the pair.

SushiSwap launched with a token to enable liquidity mining, and incentivized users to load up on assets prior to the migration to maximize their potential rewards when SushiSwap went fully live.

Uniswap will launch a liquidity mining program on Sept. 18, targeting its USDT, USDC, DAI and wBTC pools.

While the blog post said Uniswap âteam members will not participate directly in governance for the foreseeable future,â it noted that team members could delegate votes to protocol delegates, and all UNI holders will have ownership of the governance process. Tokens dedicated to employees, investors and advisors have a four-year vesting schedule.

âA community-managed treasury opens up a world of infinite possibilities,â the blog post said.

