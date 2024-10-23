UniSuper Sells Major Stake in APA Group

APA Group (AU:APA) has released an update.

UniSuper Limited has significantly reduced its stake in APA Group, ceasing to be a substantial holder as of October 18, 2024. This move follows a series of on-market sales and purchases, culminating in a drastic reduction of UniSuper’s voting interests. Investors may interpret this as a notable shift in UniSuper’s investment strategy regarding APA Group.

