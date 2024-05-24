UniSuper Adjusts Stake in ASX Limited

ASX Limited (AU:ASX) has released an update.

UniSuper Limited, a substantial holder in ASX Limited, has reported a change in their stake, now holding 12.40% of voting power, a decrease from their previous 14.17%. This shift, reflected in ordinary shares/stapled securities, was officially noted on May 21, 2024, with the last update provided on December 7, 2022. No new associations have been formed or ceased in relation to the substantial holder’s voting interests in the company.

