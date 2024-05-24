News & Insights

Stocks
ASXFF

UniSuper Adjusts Stake in ASX Limited

May 24, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ASX Limited (AU:ASX) has released an update.

UniSuper Limited, a substantial holder in ASX Limited, has reported a change in their stake, now holding 12.40% of voting power, a decrease from their previous 14.17%. This shift, reflected in ordinary shares/stapled securities, was officially noted on May 21, 2024, with the last update provided on December 7, 2022. No new associations have been formed or ceased in relation to the substantial holder’s voting interests in the company.

For further insights into AU:ASX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASXFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.