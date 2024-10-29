News & Insights

Uniserve Communications Sees Revenue Rise Amid Increased Losses

October 29, 2024 — 09:02 pm EDT

Uniserve Communications (TSE:USS) has released an update.

Uniserve Communications reported a slight increase in first quarter revenues for fiscal 2025, reaching $1.65 million compared to $1.58 million last year. However, the company faced a larger net loss of $112,000, up from $43,000 in the same period previously. Uniserve remains focused on enhancing operational efficiencies and boosting recurring revenues to improve financial performance.

