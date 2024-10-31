Uniserve Communications Announces Leadership Changes

Uniserve Communications (TSE:USS) has released an update.

Uniserve Communications Corporation has announced a significant leadership change with the resignation of Kelly Walker as CEO and the appointment of Daniel Kwin Grauer as interim CEO. Additionally, Zelong (Roger) He joins the board, bringing over a decade of experience in finance and capital markets. These changes signal Uniserve’s strategic focus on enhancing its market position and expanding its growth potential.

