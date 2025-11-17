UNISEM Co. (KOSDAQ:036200) Price Target Increased by 27.89% to 12,393.00

The average one-year price target for UNISEM Co. (KOSDAQ:036200) has been revised to ₩12,393.00 / share. This is an increase of 27.89% from the prior estimate of ₩9,690.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩11,110.00 to a high of ₩13,965.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.96% from the latest reported closing price of ₩10,780.00 / share.

UNISEM Co. Maintains 0.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.83%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in UNISEM Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 036200 is 0.00%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.43% to 404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 109K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 036200 by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 60K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 036200 by 7.25% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 27K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

