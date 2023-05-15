News & Insights

US Markets
QURE

UniQure to sell royalty interest in blood disorder therapy for up to $400 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

May 15, 2023 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds details, background in paragraph 2, 3

May 15 (Reuters) - Dutch drug developer uniQure QURE.O said on Monday it would sell a part of the royalty rights for the world's most expensive treatment Hemgenix to HealthCare Royalty and Sagard Healthcare for up to $400 million in cash.

Australian drugmaker CSL Ltd CSl.AX had acquired exclusive global rights to Hemgenix in June 2020 from uniQure, which would retain the rights to future milestones totaling up to $1.5 billion and maintain an interest in the therapy's royalties.

CSL late last year gained the U.S. health regulator's approval for Hemgenix - a gene therapy used for treating a rare genetic blood clotting disorder - and set its list price at $3.5 million.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QURE
CSL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.