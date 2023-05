May 15 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based uniQure N.V QURE.O said on Monday it would sell a portion of the royalty rights for its blood disorder gene therapy Hemgenix to HealthCare Royalty and Sagard Healthcare for up to $400 million in cash.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.