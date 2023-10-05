News & Insights

UniQure to lay off about 20% of workforce

October 05, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dutch gene therapy maker uniQure N.V UQ1.F said on Thursday it will reduce about 20% of total workforce and discontinue investments in more than half of its research and technology projects as part of a restructuring plan to save costs.

The restructuring, however, will not affect the manufacturing of multi-million-dollar gene therapy Hemgenix for CSL Behring, the company said.

