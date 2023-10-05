UniQure to lay off about 20% of workforce

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dutch gene therapy maker uniQure N.V UQ1.F said on Thursday it will reduce about 20% of total workforce and discontinue investments in more than half of its research and technology projects as part of a restructuring plan to save costs.

The restructuring, however, will not affect the manufacturing of multi-million-dollar gene therapy Hemgenix for CSL Behring, the company said.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.