News & Insights

Markets
QURE

UniQure Reports Positive Interim Data From Phase I/II Trials Of AMT-130 - Quick Facts

July 09, 2024 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - uniQure (QURE) reported updated interim data including up to 24 months of follow-up data from 29 treated patients enrolled in the ongoing U.S. and European Phase I/II clinical trials of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease. In the trial, patients receiving high-dose AMT-130 showed 80% slowing of disease progression in the composite Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale at 24 months compared to a propensity score-weighted external control.

The company said it looks forward to holding an initial, multi-disciplinary RMAT meeting with the FDA later in the current year to discuss the potential for expedited clinical development of AMT-130.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QURE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.