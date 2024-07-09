UniQure Reports Positive Interim Data From Phase I/II Trials Of AMT-130 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - uniQure (QURE) reported updated interim data including up to 24 months of follow-up data from 29 treated patients enrolled in the ongoing U.S. and European Phase I/II clinical trials of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease. In the trial, patients receiving high-dose AMT-130 showed 80% slowing of disease progression in the composite Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale at 24 months compared to a propensity score-weighted external control.

The company said it looks forward to holding an initial, multi-disciplinary RMAT meeting with the FDA later in the current year to discuss the potential for expedited clinical development of AMT-130.

