UniQure Prices Upsized $225 Mln Offering Of Shares At $45.50 Per Share

(RTTNews) - uniQure N.V. (QURE), a healthcare company, priced its previously announced public offering, which has been upsized to approximately $225 million in gross proceeds. The offering of 4.95 million shares was priced at $45.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about June 25, 2026.

In addition, uniQure has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 0.74 million additional shares at the public offering price.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The company's lead investigational candidate is AMT-130, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

QURE has traded between $8.73 and $71.50 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $49.04, up 10.48%.

In the overnight market, QURE is up 0.47% at $49.27.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.