BioTech
QURE

UniQure Prices Upsized $225 Mln Offering Of Shares At $45.50 Per Share

June 24, 2026 — 12:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - uniQure N.V. (QURE), a healthcare company, priced its previously announced public offering, which has been upsized to approximately $225 million in gross proceeds. The offering of 4.95 million shares was priced at $45.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about June 25, 2026.

In addition, uniQure has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 0.74 million additional shares at the public offering price.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The company's lead investigational candidate is AMT-130, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

QURE has traded between $8.73 and $71.50 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $49.04, up 10.48%.

In the overnight market, QURE is up 0.47% at $49.27.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QURE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.