UniQure Plans Reorganization, To Cut 114 Jobs; Sees $180 Mln Cost Savings

(RTTNews) - Gene therapy company uniQure N.V. (QURE) announced Thursday a strategic reorganization, including 20 percent cut in its total workforce, to significantly reduce operating expenses. The company plans to discontinue investments in more than half of research and technology projects, while it will centralize operations and streamline organization.

With the actions, total cost savings are expected to be approximately $180 million over the next three years.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, uniQure shares were gaining around 3 percent to trade at $6.19.

As a result of reprioritization, Chief Scientific Officer Ricardo Dolmetsch will leave the firm and will remain as a scientific consultant through the end of the year. Chief Business Officer Rich Porter will assume responsibilities for research as well as nonclinical and vector development in his new role as Chief Business and Scientific Officer.

Following an extensive review of the pipeline, the company decided to discontinue more than half of its research and technology projects, including AMT-210 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and multiple undisclosed programs.

The company will now focus its research efforts on a limited number of projects believed to have optimal risk, value and speed attributes. These include AMT-161 for c9orf72 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, AMT-240 for autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease, and next-generation AAV capsid development.

As a result of the reprioritization, the company will be closing a research lab in Lexington and plans to sublease this space.

Further, all GMP manufacturing will be consolidated into its Lexington, MA manufacturing facility. It will consolidate process and analytical development into its Amsterdam, Netherlands facility. Commercial manufacturing of HEMGENIX for CSL Behring will be unaffected by these actions.

As a result of the restructuring plan, the company expects to eliminate 114 positions, which represents 28% of the workforce not committed to HEMGENIX manufacturing obligations, and approximately 20% of the total workforce.

The company said it plans to focus resources on driving execution across four clinical-stage programs and expediting near-term proof-of-concept data readouts.

These include AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease, AMT-260 for the treatment of refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, AMT-162 for the treatment of SOD1-ALS, and AMT-191 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer of uniQure, said, "We are taking important actions today to cut operating expenses while ensuring that we have the necessary resources to advance our prioritized clinical-stage programs as rapidly as possible to proof-of-concept."

