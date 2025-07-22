uniQure N.V. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 29, 2025

uniQure N.V. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 29, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

uniQure N.V., a prominent gene therapy company, will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 29, 2025, before the market opens. Following the announcement, management will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will also be available via webcast on their website, with a replay accessible for 90 days afterward. Participants wishing to join by phone must register online to receive dial-in details. UniQure is recognized for its significant advancements in gene therapies, including a groundbreaking treatment for hemophilia B, and is actively developing therapies for various severe conditions such as Huntington's disease and ALS.

Potential Positives

uniQure is positioned as a leader in gene therapy, particularly highlighted by the historic achievement of its gene therapy approval for hemophilia B.

The company is advancing a robust pipeline of proprietary gene therapies targeting severe diseases, indicating strong future growth potential and commitment to innovation.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will uniQure report its second quarter financial results?

uniQure will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, before market open.

What time is the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 29, 2025.

How can I access the conference call webcast?

The conference call will be webcast on uniQure’s website under the Events & Presentations section.

Will a replay of the conference call be available?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be archived for 90 days following the event.

How do I register for the phone participation in the call?

Interested parties can register using an online form to receive dial-in details and a personal PIN.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$QURE Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $QURE Data Alerts

$QURE insiders have traded $QURE stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QURE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW C KAPUSTA (CEO, Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,785 shares for an estimated $653,644 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEMT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,695 shares for an estimated $293,864 .

. JEANNETTE POTTS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,746 shares for an estimated $143,515 .

. ROBERT GUT sold 3,336 shares for an estimated $48,205

WALID ABI-SAAB (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,816 shares for an estimated $34,298 .

. LEONARD E POST sold 2,112 shares for an estimated $30,518

JACK KAYE sold 2,112 shares for an estimated $30,518

DAVID D. MEEK sold 2,112 shares for an estimated $30,518

MADHAVAN BALACHANDRAN sold 2,112 shares for an estimated $30,518

JEREMY P. SPRINGHORN sold 2,112 shares for an estimated $30,518

RACHELLE SUZANNE JACQUES sold 2,112 shares for an estimated $30,518

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QURE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $QURE stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$QURE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QURE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QURE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QURE forecast page.

$QURE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QURE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $QURE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniil Gataulin from Chardan Capital set a target price of $38.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $70.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $28.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $30.0 on 02/28/2025

Full Release



LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



uniQure



N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs will report second quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Management will then host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.





The event will be webcast under the Events & Presentations section of uniQure’s website at



https://www.uniqure.com/investors-media/events-presentations



, and following the event a replay will be archived for 90 days. Interested parties participating by phone will need to register using



this online form



. After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone. If you are joining the conference call, please dial in 15 minutes before the start time.







About uniQure







uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. The approvals of uniQure’s gene therapy for hemophilia B – an historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development – represent a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. uniQure is now advancing a



pipeline



of proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases.



www.uniQure.com









uniQure Contacts:













FOR INVESTORS:













Chiara Russo







Direct: 781-491-4371





Mobile: 617-306-9137









c.russo@uniQure.com











FOR MEDIA:













Tom Malone







Direct: 339-970-7558





Mobile:339-223-8541









t.malone@uniQure.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.