uniQure N.V. Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for AMT-130 in Huntington's Disease Treatment

uniQure's AMT-130 receives Breakthrough Therapy designation from FDA for Huntington's disease, based on promising clinical trial data.

uniQure N.V. announced that the U.S. FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to its gene therapy AMT-130 for treating Huntington's disease, a rare neurodegenerative disorder with no current disease-modifying treatments. This designation, coupled with previous acknowledgments such as RMAT, Orphan Drug, and Fast Track designations, is based on promising results from ongoing Phase I/II trials showing significant slowing of disease progression. uniQure anticipates further regulatory updates regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) submission in the second quarter of 2025. The company is committed to expediting the development of AMT-130 to address the unmet needs of Huntington’s disease patients, bolstered by supportive interim clinical data.

Potential Positives

uniQure has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for AMT-130, recognizing its potential to significantly improve treatment outcomes for patients with Huntington's disease, a condition currently lacking disease-modifying therapies.

The Breakthrough Therapy designation will expedite the development and review process of AMT-130, potentially leading to quicker access for patients in need of effective treatments.

Previous designations, including Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Orphan Drug, and Fast Track designations, highlight the drug's promising clinical profile and the company's strong position in gene therapy.

The Phase I/II trial data indicating a meaningful slowing of disease progression reinforces the therapeutic potential of AMT-130, boosting investor and public confidence in the company's pipeline.

Potential Negatives

The extended timeline for the Biologics License Application submission, now expected in the second quarter of 2025, may indicate delays in bringing AMT-130 to market.

The reliance on interim data from ongoing Phase I/II trials suggests that AMT-130 has not yet completed all necessary stages of clinical testing, which may raise concerns about its efficacy and safety.

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements that highlight significant uncertainties related to clinical results, regulatory interactions, and the overall development trajectory of the company's therapies, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Breakthrough Therapy designation for AMT-130?

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to AMT-130, emphasizing its potential to significantly improve treatment for Huntington’s disease.

How does AMT-130 work for Huntington’s disease?

AMT-130 aims to slow disease progression in Huntington’s disease, based on interim data showing positive effects in Phase I/II trials.

When is the Biologics License Application expected?

Additional regulatory updates on the Biologics License Application submission for AMT-130 are anticipated in the second quarter of 2025.

What are the current treatments for Huntington’s disease?

Currently, there are no approved disease-modifying therapies available for Huntington’s disease, highlighting the significance of AMT-130.

What indications support the progress of AMT-130?

AMT-130 has previously received RMAT, Orphan Drug, and Fast Track designations, indicating strong support for its development.

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



uniQure



N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease, a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder for which there are currently no disease-modifying therapies available. This designation is in addition to Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track designation, all previously granted by the FDA to AMT-130.





“Receiving Breakthrough Therapy designation underscores both the urgent need for effective treatments for Huntington’s disease and the encouraging interim data demonstrating that AMT-130 has the potential to slow disease progression,” said



Walid Abi-Saab, M.D., chief medical officer of uniQure



. “It’s a powerful recognition of the promise of AMT-130 and the important progress we’ve made. We deeply value the FDA’s continued commitment to advancing innovative gene therapies for patients with critical unmet needs, and we look forward to working closely with the agency to bring AMT-130 to the Huntington’s disease patient community as quickly as possible.”





The Breakthrough Therapy designation is supported by clinical data from the ongoing Phase I/II trials of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease. In July 2024, uniQure presented interim data at 24 months that showed dose-dependent slowing of disease progression based on the cUHDRS of treated patients compared to a propensity-weighted natural history. To date, a total of 45 patients have received AMT-130.





Breakthrough Therapy designation is intended to expedite the development and review of investigational therapeutic candidates that are intended to treat a serious condition and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy on a clinically significant endpoint(s). In general, the preliminary clinical evidence should show a clear advantage over available therapy. A drug that receives Breakthrough Therapy designation is eligible for all Fast Track designation features, intensive guidance on an efficient drug development program, and FDA commitment involving senior managers



1



About Huntington’s Disease







Huntington’s disease is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder that leads to motor symptoms including chorea, behavioral abnormalities and cognitive decline resulting in progressive physical and mental deterioration. The disease is an autosomal dominant condition with a disease-causing CAG repeat expansion in the first exon of the huntingtin gene that leads to the production and aggregation of abnormal protein in the brain. According to 2021 study in Neuroepidemiology, approximately 70,000 people have been diagnosed with Huntington’s disease in the U.S. and Europe, with hundreds of thousands of others at risk of inheriting the disease. Despite the clear etiology of Huntington’s disease, there are currently no approved therapies to delay the onset or to slow the disease’s progression.







About uniQure







uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. The approvals of uniQure’s gene therapy for hemophilia B – an historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development – represent a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. uniQure is now advancing a



pipeline



of proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases.



www.uniQure.com









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," “establish,” "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," “seek,” "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management as of the date of this press release. Examples of these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning:





the Company’s plans for further interactions with the FDA to discuss the requirements for its planned BLA submission for AMT-130; the Company’s ability to utilize an accelerated pathway to progress AMT-130 through regulatory approval; the Company’s plans to announce additional interim data and regulatory updates from its ongoing Phase I/II clinical studies of AMT-130, along with an initial safety update on the third cohort of the AMT-130 study and other program updates





; the potential clinical and functional effects of AMT-130; and the Company’s plans to continue clinical development of AMT-130. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks associated with the clinical results and the development and timing of the Company’s programs; the Company’s interactions with regulatory authorities, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and pathways to regulatory approval; the Company’s ability to continue to build and maintain the company infrastructure and personnel needed to achieve its goals; the Company’s effectiveness in managing current and future clinical trials and regulatory processes; the continued development and acceptance of gene therapies; the Company’s ability to demonstrate the therapeutic benefits of its gene therapy candidates in clinical trials; the Company’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect intellectual property; and the Company’s ability to fund its operations and to raise additional capital as needed. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025, and in other filings that the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.













