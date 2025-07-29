UniQure N.V. Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - uniQure N.V. (QURE) released Loss for second quarter of -$37.72 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$37.72 million, or -$0.69 per share. This compares with -$56.30 million, or -$1.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 52.7% to $5.26 million from $11.13 million last year.

uniQure N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

