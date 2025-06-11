uniQure N.V. Appoints Kylie O’Keefe as Chief Customer and Strategy Officer to Drive AMT-130 Commercialization in Huntington’s Disease

uniQure appoints Kylie O’Keefe as Chief Customer and Strategy Officer to lead AMT-130's commercialization for Huntington's disease.

Quiver AI Summary

uniQure N.V. has appointed Kylie O’Keefe as Chief Customer and Strategy Officer to lead the commercialization of AMT-130, the company's investigational gene therapy for Huntington’s disease. O’Keefe, who will begin her role on June 6, 2025, brings extensive experience in rare diseases and gene therapy, previously serving as Chief Commercial Officer at PTC Therapeutics. Her responsibilities will encompass developing and executing uniQure’s global commercialization strategy for AMT-130, slated for potential U.S. launch in 2026. CEO Matt Kapusta expressed confidence in O’Keefe’s expertise to enhance the company’s efforts towards transitioning into a commercial-stage biotech firm. O’Keefe expressed enthusiasm about joining uniQure and the potential of AMT-130 to significantly impact Huntington’s disease treatment.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Kylie O’Keefe as Chief Customer and Strategy Officer strengthens leadership with her extensive experience in commercialization of gene therapies and rare diseases.

O’Keefe's role is pivotal as uniQure prepares for the potential U.S. commercial launch of AMT-130, which could represent a historic breakthrough in the treatment of Huntington’s disease.

uniQure's focus on transitioning to a commercial-stage biotechnology company indicates strategic growth and long-term commitment to advancing gene therapies.

The press release highlights regulatory progress and the potential for accelerated approval of AMT-130, showcasing the company’s proactive approach in addressing urgent medical needs.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new Chief Officer could indicate instability or lack of continuity in leadership, raising concerns about the company's strategic direction.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainties regarding the clinical trials and regulatory approval process for AMT-130, suggesting potential roadblocks ahead.

Inherent risks associated with the commercialization of AMT-130 may imply that anticipated timelines for launch could be overly optimistic, impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

Who is the new Chief Customer and Strategy Officer at uniQure?

Kylie O’Keefe has been appointed as the Chief Customer and Strategy Officer at uniQure, effective June 6, 2025.

What will Ms. O’Keefe's role involve?

She will lead the global commercialization strategy for AMT-130, focusing on commercial functions and medical affairs.

What is AMT-130?

AMT-130 is an investigational gene therapy aimed at treating Huntington’s disease, with the potential for accelerated approval in the U.S.

What previous experience does Ms. O’Keefe bring?

Ms. O’Keefe has extensive expertise in rare diseases and gene therapy, previously serving as Chief Commercial Officer at PTC Therapeutics.

How does uniQure view the launch of AMT-130?

uniQure sees AMT-130 as potentially one of the first disease-modifying treatments for Huntington’s disease, aiming for a historic breakthrough.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$QURE Insider Trading Activity

$QURE insiders have traded $QURE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QURE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW C KAPUSTA (CEO, Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,785 shares for an estimated $653,644 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEMT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,695 shares for an estimated $293,864 .

. JEANNETTE POTTS (Chief Legal Officer) sold 7,076 shares for an estimated $72,812

WALID ABI-SAAB (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,350 shares for an estimated $13,891

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QURE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $QURE stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$QURE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QURE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QURE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QURE forecast page.

Full Release





~ Proven biotech executive to lead commercialization of AMT-130 in Huntington’s disease ~







LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



uniQure



N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced the appointment of Kylie O’Keefe as Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, effective June 6, 2025. In this role, Ms. O’Keefe will lead the development and execution of uniQure’s global commercialization strategy for AMT-130, the Company’s investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington’s disease. Her responsibilities include all commercial functions and medical affairs. Ms. O’Keefe was most recently Chief Commercial Officer at PTC Therapeutics.





“We are very pleased to welcome Kylie to the uniQure executive leadership team as we plan for the potential U.S. commercial launch of AMT-130 in 2026,” said



Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer of uniQure



. “Kylie brings deep commercial expertise in rare diseases, and her knowledge of Huntington’s disease and execution of gene therapy launches will be invaluable as we prepare to transition to a commercial-stage biotechnology company.”





Ms. O’Keefe is an accomplished business leader with broad biopharmaceutical experience and a proven track record in rare diseases and gene therapy. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at PTC Therapeutics, where she led global commercial strategy, operations and portfolio management for multiple rare neurology and metabolic commercial products across more than 50 countries. During her tenure, Ms. O’Keefe led several strategically significant commercial launches and supported corporate strategy and pipeline development for both small molecules and gene therapies including Upstaza™ (AADC deficiency). She also directed the development and execution of reimbursement strategies, including payer engagement and health economic assessments, and led business development and investor relations. Earlier in her career, Ms. O’Keefe held key roles at LEO Pharma where she launched a portfolio of pharmaceutical products in more than 30 countries. Ms. O’Keefe holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology Innovation from Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia and a Graduate diploma in Managing Medical Product Innovation from Copenhagen Business School in Frederiksberg, Denmark.





“I am thrilled to join uniQure at such an exciting time for the company,” commented Ms. O’Keefe. “AMT-130 has the potential to be the first disease-modifying treatment for Huntington’s disease. With a clear and aligned path towards accelerated approval in the U.S., uniQure is well positioned to deliver a potentially historic breakthrough in Huntington’s disease. I look forward to leveraging my experiences in rare disease and gene therapy, and to working with the talented team at uniQure to advance its mission of addressing the urgent needs of Huntington’s patients.”







About uniQure







uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. The approvals of uniQure’s gene therapy for hemophilia B – an historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development – represent a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. uniQure is now advancing a



pipeline



of proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases.



www.uniQure.com









uniQure Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," “establish,” "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," “seek,” "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Examples of these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company’s commercialization plans; the Company’s ability to deliver potentially life-changing therapy to people living with Huntington’s disease and related timeline for doing so; the potential clinical and functional effects of AMT-130; and the Company’s plans to continue clinical development of AMT-130. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks associated with the Company’s Phase I/ll clinical trials of AMT-130, including the risk that interim data from the trials may not be predictive of later data readouts that will serve as a basis for further regulatory interactions, may not support a Biologics License Application (BLA) submissions or accelerated approvals, may not be satisfactory to the FDA and other regulators, and new analyses of existing data and results may produce different conclusions than established as of the date hereof; risks related to the Company’s current and future interactions with regulatory authorities, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials, its BLA submission plans and pathways to regulatory approval; risks related to the Company’s ability to pursue business development efforts with respect to AMT-130; uncertainties as to the FDA’s and other regulatory authorities’ interpretation of the data from the Company’s Phase I/ll clinical trials of AMT-130 and acceptance of the Company’s clinical programs and the regulatory approval process; later developments with the FDA and other regulators that could be inconsistent with the feedback received to date; the Company’s ability to continue to build and maintain the Company infrastructure and personnel needed to achieve its goals; the Company’s effectiveness in managing current and future clinical trials and regulatory processes; the continued development and acceptance of gene therapies; the Company’s ability to demonstrate the therapeutic benefits of its gene therapy candidates in clinical trials; the Company’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect intellectual property; and the Company’s ability to fund its operations and to raise additional capital as needed. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025 and in other filings that the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.









uniQure Contacts:













FOR INVESTORS:

















FOR MEDIA:





















Chiara Russo







Direct: 617-306-9137





Mobile: 617-306-9137







c.russo@uniQure.com









Tom Malone







Direct: 339-970-7558





Mobile: 339-223-8541







t.malone@uniQure.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.