uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shareholders are still up 336% over 5 years despite pulling back 13% in the past week

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last week. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). To be precise, the stock price is 336% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 29% decline over the last twelve months.

Although uniQure has shed US$206m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, uniQure moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:QURE Earnings Per Share Growth November 16th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how uniQure has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at uniQure's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 30% in the last year, uniQure shareholders lost 29%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 34% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for uniQure you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

