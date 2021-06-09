uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. With the latest financial year loss of US$125m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$139m, the US$1.7b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on uniQure's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 15 of the American Biotechs analysts is that uniQure is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$25m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of -14%,

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of uniQure's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a low or volatile growth rate in the near future is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 31% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

