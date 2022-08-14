uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

One thing we could say about the analysts on uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the 17 analysts covering uniQure provided consensus estimates of US$34m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a concerning 45% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 58% to US$3.85 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$70m and losses of US$3.28 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:QURE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

There was no major change to the consensus price target of €49.08, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic uniQure analyst has a price target of €91.16 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €24.31. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 70% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 73% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that uniQure's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that uniQure's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of uniQure.

