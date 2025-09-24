Markets
HTGC

UniQure Enters $175 Mln Loan Deal With Hercules Capital To Support AMT-130 Launch

September 24, 2025 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - uniQure N.V. (QURE), a gene therapy company, on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a $175 million non-dilutive senior secured term loan facility with a specialty finance company, Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC), to strengthen financial flexibility ahead of a potential commercial launch of AMT-130.

Shares of uniQure are increasing by around 3% in the pre-market trading.

The facility consists of three tranches, and all tranches mature in October 2030.

The first tranche is a $50 million tranche to refinance existing debt at closing, and a $100 million second tranche is available upon achieving a regulatory milestone for AMT-130 and a financial milestone. A third tranche of up to $25 million may be accessed with Hercules' approval.

The loans carry a floating interest rate equal to the greater of 9.45% and the prime rate plus 2.45%, currently 9.70%, compared with 11.95% on the refinanced debt.

AMT-130 is the company's investigational gene therapy for Huntington's disease.

In the pre-market trading, uniQure is 3.15% higher at $14.09 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Hercules Capital is 0.37% higher at $19.24 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HTGC
QURE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.