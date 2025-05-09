UNIQURE Earnings Results: $QURE Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNIQURE ($QURE) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported earnings of -$0.82 per share, beating estimates of -$1.03 by $0.21. The company also reported revenue of $1,570,000, missing estimates of $6,399,204 by $-4,829,204.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $QURE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

UNIQURE Insider Trading Activity

UNIQURE insiders have traded $QURE stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QURE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW C KAPUSTA (CEO, Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,203 shares for an estimated $2,182,723 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEMT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,491 shares for an estimated $307,424 .

. JEANNETTE POTTS (Chief Legal Officer) sold 7,076 shares for an estimated $72,812

WALID ABI-SAAB (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,350 shares for an estimated $13,891

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UNIQURE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of UNIQURE stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UNIQURE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QURE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UNIQURE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QURE forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.