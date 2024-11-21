uniQure Begins Phase I/IIa Trial for AMT-260 Therapy

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
uniQure ( (QURE) ) has shared an update.
uniQure N.V. has commenced the dosing of the first patient in its Phase I/IIa clinical trial of AMT-260, a promising gene therapy for refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, a condition affecting many with limited treatment options. AMT-260 aims to reduce seizures via a one-time administration, offering hope for those unresponsive to existing treatments. As the trial continues, uniQure anticipates further program updates soon.
