uniQure Begins Phase I/IIa Trial for AMT-260 Therapy

uniQure ( (QURE) ) has shared an update.

uniQure N.V. has commenced the dosing of the first patient in its Phase I/IIa clinical trial of AMT-260, a promising gene therapy for refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, a condition affecting many with limited treatment options. AMT-260 aims to reduce seizures via a one-time administration, offering hope for those unresponsive to existing treatments. As the trial continues, uniQure anticipates further program updates soon.

