News & Insights

Stocks

uniQure Begins Phase I/IIa Trial for AMT-260 Therapy

November 21, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

uniQure ( (QURE) ) has shared an update.

uniQure N.V. has commenced the dosing of the first patient in its Phase I/IIa clinical trial of AMT-260, a promising gene therapy for refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, a condition affecting many with limited treatment options. AMT-260 aims to reduce seizures via a one-time administration, offering hope for those unresponsive to existing treatments. As the trial continues, uniQure anticipates further program updates soon.

See more insights into QURE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QURE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.