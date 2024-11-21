uniQure announces first patient dosed in GenTLE Phase I/IIa trial of AMT-260

uniQure (QURE) announced that the first patient has been dosed in the GenTLE Phase I/IIa clinical trial of AMT-260 for the treatment of refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, MTLE. “The dosing of the first patient in our Phase I/II trial in temporal lobe epilepsy represents an important milestone for uniQure and our third clinical trial initiation over the past six months,” stated Walid Abi-Saab, M.D., chief medical officer of uniQure. “Nearly one-third of people experiencing focal onset seizures do not respond to currently available treatments and are left with limited therapeutic options. Our investigational agent, AMT-260, which is a one-time administration, has the potential to be a transformative treatment option for these patients. We continue to actively screen patients for the trial and look forward to providing program updates in the new year.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on QURE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.