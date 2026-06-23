BioTech
QURE

UniQure Announces $150 Million Proposed Public Offering

June 23, 2026 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - uniQure N.V. (QURE), a gene therapy company has launched a proposed $150 million underwritten public offering as it looks to strengthen its balance sheet and support ongoing development programs.

The company said the offering will include ordinary shares, and for certain investors, pre-funded warrants that can be exercised for ordinary shares. All securities in the offering will be sold by the company.

The company also plans to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22.5 million in ordinary shares on the same terms.

uniQure noted that the offering remains subject to market conditions, and there is no assurance regarding its timing, size or completion.

Leerink Partners and Stifel are serving as joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

QURE has traded between $8.73 and $71.50 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $44.39, down 4.10%. During the overnight trading session, the stock is at $44.10, down 0.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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