BioTech
QURE

UniQure Advances Toward UK Filing For AMT-130 After Positive MHRA Pre-Submission Meeting; Stock Up

April 30, 2026 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - uniQure N.V. (QURE) said it has completed a successful pre-submission meeting with the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), clearing the path for a planned Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for AMT-130 in Huntington's disease in the third quarter of 2026.

The company described the interaction as "constructive," noting that regulators reviewed the data package and manufacturing requirements needed to support the submission.

Huntington's disease is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder that progressively impairs movement, cognition, and behavior. AMT-130, uniQure's investigational gene therapy, is being evaluated in ongoing U.S. and European Phase I/II trials. According to the company, the three-year data showed a statistically significant 75% slowing of disease progression at the high dose compared with a matched external control group, with a generally manageable safety profile.

The MHRA meeting focused on the clinical dataset and manufacturing readiness required for an MAA. uniQure said it expects to submit the application based on the three-year analysis from both Phase I/II studies. In parallel, the company has secured a Type B meeting with the U.S. FDA in the second quarter of 2026 to discuss the potential Phase III trial design and the statistical analysis plan for the upcoming four-year data readout expected in the third quarter of 2026.

uniQure also noted it is actively pursuing additional regulatory pathways outside the U.S. and UK to support potential global registration of AMT-130, with further updates expected in the second half of 2026.

QURE has traded between $8.73 and $71.50 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $19.12, up 14.20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QURE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.