Unique Vaccine Solutions Make iBio Stock a Buy Now

While the world waits eagerly for a pharmaceutical company to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, under-the-radar play iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) is closing in on its own vaccine candidate. Don’t overlook IBIO stock here when looking for ways to play the race for a Covid-19 vaccine.

True, IBIO is somewhat behind other companies that are entering the final stages of coronavirus vaccine trials. But its important for investors to remember two things.

First, the race doesn’t stop when the first company crosses the finish line. There are going to be multiple potential vaccines on the market, and the one that you get will depend on your medical history and other preconditions.

So, there’s still time for companies like IBIO to work toward their own Covid-19 solution.

And second, we are going to need a lot of vaccine doses. Administering them is going to take a long time. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says most people in the U.S. won’t have an opportunity to be vaccinated this year.

That timeframe opens the door for companies like IBIO to continue their important work.

IBIO Stock at a Glance

Currently trading at less than $2 per share, IBIO has been volatile since March, when it first emerged as a potential play on the coronavirus. The company has seen pockets of extreme buying interest and the stock exploded from less than 50 cents per share earlier this year to more than $6 this summer.

What sets iBio apart is its transformative FastPharming plant biologics system. FastPharming is a plant-based production system that will allow it to scale production of a vaccine with greater speed and consistency than a traditional manufacturing approach.

It partnered with Beijing CC-Pharming to test its vaccines in China, with the idea of using its FastPharming technique to scale production.

More recently, iBio entered into an agreement with Planet Technology to develop ACE2-Fc, which is a therapeutic candidate for Covid-19. Planet Technology, like iBio, focuses on plant-based therapeutic solutions.

IBio reportedly has an exclusive license to ACE2-Fc, which according to studies is showing effectiveness in blocking the virus from infecting cells. The partnership has the potential to not only find a vaccine for the coronavirus, but could also demonstrate the effectiveness of plant-based therapeutic solutions.

iBio Has Its Own Potential Vaccine

One thing to like about iBio is that it’s working on a variety of projects related to the coronavirus. Its partnership with Planet Technology is one, and its FastPharming technique is another.

IBio recently released some important news about a third avenue it’s taking regarding Covid-19: the company announced Sept. 9 that it has chosen IBIO-201 as its leading vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus.

It had been working with two drugs, IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, in preclinical immunization studies. However, IBIO-201 did a better job between the two options in producing “significantly higher anti-spike neutralizing antibody titers” in mice.

The company is working with the Infectious Disease Research Institute and with Texas A&M University in development of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

As I said, the more functional vaccines candidates, the better.

The Bottom Line

Nobody would consider iBio to be a top-tier coronavirus vaccine candidate. But the company is an important play for investors because of its unique plant-based approach.

Remember, we are going to need plenty of viable vaccines to bring Covid-19 to heel and get this pandemic behind us.

Another company (or companies) may have their vaccine candidates hit the market first. But that doesn’t make iBio any less viable today based on the work that it’s doing.

IBIO stock has an “A” rating in my Portfolio Grader, where it carries a strong buy recommendation.

On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Louis Navellier had an unconventional start, as a grad student who accidentally built a market-beating stock system — with returns rivaling even Warren Buffett. In his latest feat, Louis discovered the “Master Key” to profiting from the biggest tech revolution of this (or any) generation. Louis Navellier may hold some of the aforementioned securities in one or more of his newsletters.

