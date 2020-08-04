Uniqlo's July same-store sales up 4% on stay-at-home demand

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Casual fashion brand Uniqlo's Japanese same-store sales rose 4% year on year in July as consumers stocked up on comfortable "stay at home" clothes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, its owner, Fast Retailing Co Ltd 9983.T, said on Tuesday.

The 4% rise in domestic same-store sales, including online purchases, followed a 26% jump in June, which came after a three-month slump when the coronavirus outbreak kept shoppers at home and tourists away.

"Stay at home demand" lifted July sales, with items such as stretchy jogging pants and oversized T-shirts proving popular, the company said.

Analysts have said Uniqlo's focus on practical, everyday clothes rather than more on-trend fashion may help it weather the coronavirus downturn better than global peers.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando Editing by Robert Birsel)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.