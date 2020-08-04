Commodities

Uniqlo's July same-store sales up 4% on stay-at-home demand

Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Casual fashion brand Uniqlo's Japanese same-store sales rose 4% year on year in July as consumers stocked up on comfortable "stay at home" clothes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, its owner, Fast Retailing Co Ltd, said on Tuesday.

