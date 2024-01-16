News & Insights

Uniqlo sues Shein in Japan claiming imitation of shoulder bag

January 16, 2024 — 03:08 am EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing 9983.T said on Tuesday its Uniqlo unit filed a lawsuit in Japan against the operators of Shein, claiming the Chinese fashion company copied its round mini shoulder bag.

The petition was filed on Dec. 28 in the Tokyo District Court against Roadget Business Pte, Fashion Choice Pte, and SHEIN JAPAN, Fast Retailing said in a statement.

The Japanese company is seeking "immediate cessation of sales of the imitation products and compensation for damages incurred," it said.

The round mini bag sells for 1,500 yen ($10.27) in Japan, according to Uniqlo's web site.

Fast Retailing, Japan's biggest clothing seller, has more Uniqlo outlets in China than in its home market.

Online retailer Shein, said to be seeking China's permission to list in the United States, opened a permanent showroom in Tokyo in late 2022, its first in the world.

A Shein representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 146.0300 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sharon Singleton)

