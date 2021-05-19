Uniqlo shirts blocked at U.S. border in January on China forced labour concern

Adds China foreign ministry response

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing Co Ltd's 9983.T Uniqlo brand shirts were blocked at the United States border in January on concerns they violated a ban on cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region of China, where there have been reports of forced labour.

A U.S. Customs document dated May 10 said a shipment of Uniqlo men's shirts was impounded on Jan. 5 at the Port of Los Angeles due to a suspected violation of the ban. The document said a protest filed by Uniqlo's parent company was denied.

Representatives of Fast Retailing did not immediately respond to request for comment.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Xinjiang has no forced labour and the U.S. is using "bullying" tactics.

"Relevant companies should clearly stand up and oppose these irrational acts by the U.S.," he said, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Additional reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.