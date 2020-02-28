Uniqlo reopens more stores in China, most partner factories restart

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing 983.T, which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo, said on Friday that it reopened more than 100 stores in China in the past week although 125 remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Almost all of its partner factories had restarted, although not all workers had returned, the company said.

The firm has 750 stores in China.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

