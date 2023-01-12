Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing says profit slid 2% in first quarter

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

January 12, 2023 — 01:07 am EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing Co 9983.T, owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, reported on Thursday that first quarter earnings slid 2% following last year's record figure.

A day after announcing plans for big wage rises, the company said operating profit had been 117.1 billion yen ($889.82 million) in the three months to November 2022, compared with 119.4 billion yen a year earlier.

The consensus forecast was for 135.3 billion yen, according to the average of five analyst estimates collected by Refinitiv.

The company estimated full-year earnings to reach 350 billion yen.

Fast Retailing's share price slid 2% in Tokyo trade, compared to a flat benchmark Nikkei .N225 index.

($1=131.6000 yen)

