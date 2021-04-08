Uniqlo owner reports 23% rise in half-year profit

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Clothing brand Uniqlo's Japanese owner on Thursday reported that operating profit rose 23% in the six months through February.

Fast Retailing 9983.T said operating profit was 168 billion yen ($1.53 billion) in the period, against 136.7 billion yen a year earlier.

($1 = 109.6500 yen)

