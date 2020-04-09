Uniqlo owner predicts slump in annual profit on pandemic woes

Adds details of results, dividend forecast

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing 9983.T, owner of casual clothing chain Uniqlo, forecast a 44% plunge in annual operating profit that was steeper than what it had flagged earlier, hurt by the coronavirus outbreak in its key China market.

The pandemic briefly disrupted Uniqlo's supply chain throughout China and forced it to shut over half of its shops there. Most stores in China have reopened and the company said on Thursday that sales had started to recover in the mainland.

Uniqlo also shut around 170 stores in its home market this week after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency.

The company forecast an operating profit of 145 billion yen in the full year through end-August, down from a previous forecast of 245 billion yen.

Its operating profit in the six months through end-February fell 21% from the same period a year earlier to 136.7 billion yen.

The pandemic has also hurt the Japanese retailer's rivals such as Spanish giant Inditex, which owns Zara, and Sweden's H&M HMb.ST.

While the virus outbreak in Europe and the United States may prove more painful for H&M and Zara, it also comes as Uniqlo has opened a few large stores in cities such as Milan.

Fast Retailing has come to depend on its Asian growth, especially in China, where Uniqlo's mix of affordable basics and occasionally trendy items proved a massive hit among the burgeoning middle class.

The company also cut its full year dividend outlook to 480 yen per share from a previous 500 yen forecast.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.