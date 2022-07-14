US Markets

Uniqlo owner posts 19% gain in 9-month operating profit, raises annual forecast

Rocky Swift Reuters
Japan's Fast Retailing, the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, reported on Thursday a jump of 19% in nine-month operating profit.

Profit rose to 271.1 billion yen ($1.96 billion) from 227.9 billion yen in the year-earlier period. The company lifted its full-year profit forecast by 17% to 290 billion yen.

($1 = 138.4400 yen)

