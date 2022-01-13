Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing reports 5.6% rise in Q1 profit, beats estimates

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published

Japan's Fast Retailing, the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, said on Thursday its first-quarter operating profit rose 5.6% from a year earlier, boosted by sales in South Asia, North America and Europe.

Adds details from third paragraph

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing 9983.T, the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, said on Thursday its first-quarter operating profit rose 5.6% from a year earlier, boosted by sales in South Asia, North America and Europe.

Profit rose to 119.4 billion yen ($1.04 billion) in the three months ended Nov. 30. The market's consensus forecast was for 102.6 billion yen, an average of analysts' forecasts from Refinitiv showed.

Uniqlo's international segment reported record first-quarter results, while revenue and profits declined at operations in Japan and mainland China, the company said in a statement.

The company maintained its forecast for operating profit to climb 8.4% to 270 billion yen in the fiscal year ending in August.

Fast Retailing's shares have fallen 9.5% year-to-date, compared with a 1.1% drop in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index .N225.

($1=114.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Subhranshu Sahu)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More