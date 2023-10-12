News & Insights

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing posts 28% rise in full-year profit

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

October 12, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing Co 9983.T, owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, reported on Thursday that full-year operating profit rose 28% to reach its second consecutive record, aided by a post-pandemic recovery in China and the yen's slide.

Profit was 381.1 billion yen ($2.56 billion) in the 12 months through August compared with 297.3 billion yen, the previous all-time high, a year earlier.

The consensus forecast was for 374.6 billion yen, according to the average estimate of 12 analysts collected by LSEG. The company's previous guidance was for earnings of 370 billion yen.

Operating profit is expected to rise to 450 billion yen next fiscal year, the company said.

($1 = 149.1300 yen)

