Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts 19% jump in full-year profit

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing Co 9983.T, owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, reported on Thursday a 19% jump in full-year operating profit.

Profit was 297.3 billion yen ($2.02 billion) in the 12 months through August, a new high, compared with 249 billion yen a year earlier. The consensus forecast was for 291 billion yen, according to the average of 12 analyst estimates from Refinitiv. Fast Retailing had forecast 290 billion yen.

The company's previous operating profit record was 263 billion yen in the year ended in August 2019.

Profit will rise to 350 billion yen next fiscal year, the company forecast.

($1 = 146.8800 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

