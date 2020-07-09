Uniqlo domestic sales rebound in June after bleak quarter for owner

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japanese casual clothing chain Uniqlo on Thursday reported a solid rebound in domestic same-store sales for June, after a bleak quarter for owner Fast Retailing amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Fast Retailing said Uniqlo's domestic same-store sales, including online purchases, rose 26% in June from a year earlier, after falling 57% fall in April and 18% in May.

The entire group, including overseas stores and other brands such as Theory, cut its annual operating profit outlook, saying it now expected a 50% fall to 130 billion yen ($1.21 billion).

($1 = 107.2300 yen)

