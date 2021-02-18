Uniqa reports 92% drop in net profit, blames restructuring costs

BERLIN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa UNIQ.VI on Thursday reported a 91.6% drop in net profit in 2020, citing non-recurring restructuring and takeover expenses.

Uniqa said it had earned consolidated net profit of 19.4 million euros ($23.41 million) last year, compared with 232.4 million euros a year earlier.

It said earnings before tax dropped 76.3% to 57 million euros, with 243 million euros in non-recurring expenses from restructuring and acquisitions of eastern European AXA companies weighing.

Total premiums written rose 3.6% last year to 5.56 billion euros.

The company said it will cut between 600 and 700 jobs in eastern Europe this year, in addition to the 600 layoffs in Austria announced in November. It proposed a dividend of 18 cents per share.

Pre-tax earnings in 2021 should be at the same level as 2018, it added, assuming that the current COVID-19 situation and its economic impact do not deteriorate further over the year.

($1 = 0.8286 euros)

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Thomas Escritt)

