UNIQA Insurance Group (XTRA:UN9) Price Target Increased by 11.40% to 15.52

The average one-year price target for UNIQA Insurance Group (XTRA:UN9) has been revised to 15,52 € / share. This is an increase of 11.40% from the prior estimate of 13,94 € dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13,11 € to a high of 17,83 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.75% from the latest reported closing price of 14,82 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in UNIQA Insurance Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UN9 is 0.12%, an increase of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 10,433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,544K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UN9 by 16.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 977K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 893K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UN9 by 18.95% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 867K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 777K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

