Unipres (TYO:5949) Price Target Increased by 13.83% to 1,091.40

The average one-year price target for Unipres (TYO:5949) has been revised to 1,091.40 / share. This is an increase of 13.83% from the prior estimate of 958.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 787.80 to a high of 1,365.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.10% from the latest reported closing price of 1,150.00 / share.

Unipres Maintains 1.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.74%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unipres. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5949 is 0.02%, a decrease of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 3,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 773K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5949 by 13.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 454K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5949 by 11.09% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 413K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 369K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5949 by 21.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 274K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5949 by 11.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

