Unipres Sees Strong Income Growth Amid Sales Stagnation

Unipres Corporation reported a slight increase in net sales for the first half of FY2024, reaching 162.6 billion yen, while operating and ordinary incomes showed impressive growth of 29.4% and 34.5%, respectively. Despite the positive results, the company forecasts a decline in full-year earnings, with net income expected to drop by 81%. Shareholders can anticipate a total annual dividend of 60 yen per share, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year.

