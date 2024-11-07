News & Insights

Unipres Sees Strong Income Growth Amid Sales Stagnation

November 07, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Unipres (JP:5949) has released an update.

Unipres Corporation reported a slight increase in net sales for the first half of FY2024, reaching 162.6 billion yen, while operating and ordinary incomes showed impressive growth of 29.4% and 34.5%, respectively. Despite the positive results, the company forecasts a decline in full-year earnings, with net income expected to drop by 81%. Shareholders can anticipate a total annual dividend of 60 yen per share, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year.

